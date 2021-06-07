What Time Does WWDC 2021 Start: Here's The WWDC 2021 Start Time And What To Expect From It

Apple is known to have two key events during a calendar year, the first one is in the middle year called the World Wide Developer’s Conference, which is popularly known as WWDC and the second one is the keynote event which takes place towards the end of the year. Apple is all set to hold their WWDC event for 2021 and to unveil all the great new products and software updates that they have in store for the people. Numerous people are confused about the WWDC 2021 start time. Many have asked What time does WWDC 2021 start.

What time does WWDC 2021 start?

The dates have been set for the WWDC 2021 presentation; the event will be held from the 7th of June till the 11th of June. This event will be held virtually like all the other big-scale events thanks to the ongoing pandemic. The WWDC Start time has been set as 10:30 PM IST (10:00 AM PDT). People can catch this presentation virtually through the various live stream platforms.

WWDC 2021 Live Stream

Like all major events, Apple also had to settle for a virtual event. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, social gatherings have been eliminated indefinitely, meaning most of the big-name events will have to be experienced virtually by the people. Apple’s WWDC event will be held virtually for the second time in its history. People can watch the WWDC 2021 Live stream through various platforms. Apple will be streaming this event through their official Youtube Channel, Website, and Apple TV. Check out the WWDC 2021 Live Stream Youtube link embedded below:

What to expect from WWDC 2021?

Apple has lined up a series of activities for the people to participate in during the course of this event. The users will be able to learn from live sessions, request lab appointments, ask questions, have conversations about special topics, and also participate in one of their challenges. Along with all these activities, Apple will also have plenty of software and hardware to unveil during this event.

According to all the rumors and speculations surrounding this event, Apple has planned a major software delivery system this time around. The users will be receiving software updates for their iPhones, iPads, Mac, Apple Watches, and Apple TVs. It is assumed that iOS 15, iPadOS 15, MacOS 12, WatchOS 8, and TvOS 15 will be released during this event. Along with that people also believe that some new hardware will be showcased such as an all-new Macbook Pro and Airpods 3. People will just have to wait and see what Apple has in store for them because none of these details are official.

IMAGE: MACRUMORS TWITTER