What Will Be Announced At WWDC 2021 On June 7? Details About IOS 15, IPadOS 15 And More

The Apple WWDC 2021 event is just a few hours away and the hype around it is kind of surreal. Fans of Apple products are eagerly waiting for what the event has to offer. The WWDC 2021 goes virtual this year on June 7 and it will start rolling Live at exactly 12 PM PT i.e. June 8 at 12:30 AM IST. So, If you have been wondering about what will be announced at WWDC 2021, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What will be announced at WWDC 2021?

As we all know that the main highlight of WWDC 2021 is going to be software because the new iPadOS 15 and iOS 15 features are some of the most talked-about systems in the world. And, the organisation is expected to utilize this event on June 7 to unveil these operation systems. So, here is what software announcements to expect from Apple WWDC 2021 -

iPadOS 15 and iOS 15 features (rumoured)

Many rumours around the iPadOS 15 reveal that the upcoming update is going to bring improvements in the way users manage their apps, especially the home screen. Meaning, users will be able to place widgets anywhere on the screen. The rumours also mention that Apple might be planning to introduce a new status feature to iPadOS and iOS 15, which will allow users to set a status that will handle the notifications. The App Tracking Transparency feature is also reportedly getting some required improvements that might allow users to get in-depth detail about the data collected by third-party apps.

macOS 12

With not much information at hand about the upcoming Mac software update, it is hard to tell what the organisation might be planning to bring. However, some rumours around macOS 12 reveal that the software might be called Mammoth, Monterey, or Skyline. Although, there is surety about the same.

watchOS 8

The watchOS 8 updates are going to be a much-needed update for users as it is said to bring some new health and fitness-related features. A report by Bloomberg states that the tech giant is going to introduce improved health tracking features and some interface improvements. Some rumours also speak volume about a new food tracking feature that might also make a debut this year.

tvOS 15

Fans believe that tvOS 15 might also get introduced in this mega event. However, there is little to no news about what's new to come.

IMAGE: APPLE TWITTER