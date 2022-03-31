WhatsApp releases new features for Voice Messages including 'Out of Chat Playback'

Quick links:
Image: WhatsApp
WhatsApp has released a slew of new voice message features. In the official blog post published on 30 March 2022, WhatsApp mentioned that "our users send 7 billion voice messages on average (every day), all of which are protected by end-to-end encryption to keep them private and secure at all times."
Adding to it, the Meta owned messaging platform mentioned, "Today, we're excited to announce new features that make the voice message experience on WhatsApp event better." Find out more details about the new WhatsApp voice message features below.
In related news. WhatsApp might be working on a feature to solve the problem of sending larger files via its messaging platform. According to the WhatsApp updates tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform could be working on proving users with the ability to send files up to 2GB in size. It is worth mentioning that such a feature has been available on Telegram for a long time, where users can share multiple files at one go or one large file at a time.
The test for sending large files on WhatsApp is being conducted for iPhone users in Argentina. The feature itself has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS v22.7.0.76. As of now, users on both Android and iOS operating systems can send files that are less than 100MB in size. As and when the Meta-owned messaging app introduces the ability to send larger files, it would be very useful for its users.