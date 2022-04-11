WhatsApp to display the estimated time for sharing files up to 2GB: Report

WhatsApp was recently reported to be working on a feature that allows users to send files of up to 2GB. Now, the instant messaging platform is working on a feature that informs users about the estimated time of arrival of large files. The feature was spotted by WhatsApp updates tracker WABetaInfo. Keep reading to know more about the new feature.

While sending smaller files such as images and videos might not take a lot of time. But when it comes to files up to 2GB in size, the uploading and the downloading process can take longer. Hence, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will help users get an ETA on the file they are waiting for by taking into consideration the download speed. It is important to note that the feature has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Desktop, Android and iOS.

WhatsApp will inform users about the ETA for large file

WABetaInfo shares an image that reveals the feature in action. While the name of the file appears the same way as it does when users share a document on the platform, the file card also contains a file upload percentage, accompanied by the time left to upload the file. The feature should be very helpful for users who will share large files on the platform and was spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android v2.22.8.11 WhatsApp Beta for iOS v22.8.0.74 and WhatsApp Beta for Desktop v2.2209.3.

In related news, WhatsApp is working on a couple of features for different platforms. For WhatsApp desktop, the platform is working on getting back preview links. The other feature is being tested with iOS users and it allows users to take a group poll. Both of these features are currently being tested and hence are not available to all the users yet. Keep reading to know more about the new WhatsApp features that are coming to the platform.

On the other hand, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature for iPhone users. According to yet another report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing the ability to conduct group polls with up to 12 options. The feature has been spotted on WhatsApp for iOS v22.8.0.72, which is a beta version of the app and allows users to change the order of the available options as well.