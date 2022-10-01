Which Operators Will Roll Out 5G Service In India & What Are Its Benefits? Read To Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) at an event in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan on October 1, Saturday. With the launch, the services will be available for at least thirteen cities in the first phase and the rest will be equipped with the latest technology by 2024. The 5G telecom services, which seek to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and a highly reliable communications system, will first reach cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. Later, it would be rolled out to other regions.

Which operators will provide 5G service in India?

Notably, the Saturday event was attended by the CEOs of all three major telecom operators-- Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea-- and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. During the event in New Delhi, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said he would like to lead the project and asserted Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) should now become Asian Mobile Congress & Global Mobile Congress. Ambani said his company will launch 5G telephony services across India by December 2023. "I make a promise to deliver 5G to every town, every taluka by December 2023," Ambani said at the 6th India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

"Very proud of what we've demonstrated. To COAI (Cellular Operators Association of India) & DoT (Department of Telecom), I can say we're ready to take leadership&Indian Mobile Congress should now become Asian Mobile Congress & Global Mobile Congress," he said.

"5G is much more than the next generation of connectivity technology. To my mind, it's a foundational technology that unlocks the full potential of other 21st century technologies like Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of things, Robotics, Blockchain & Metaverse," Ambani added.

Airtel to provide 5G services to urban areas by 2024

Earlier last month, Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal in a communication to the customers, said Airtel 5G will deliver dramatically higher speeds of 20-30 times compared to a 4G network and added the company will launch its high-speed in urban areas and then to rural areas. "We expect to launch our 5G services within a month. By December, we should have coverage in the key metros. After that, we will expand rapidly to cover the entire country. We expect to cover all of urban India by the end of 2023," Vittal said. Vodafone Idea has not promised any particular date for the rollout of 5G services in the country but said that the firm has partnered with premium smartphone brand OnePlus to make 5G accessible to smartphone users in India. Though both carriers-- Jio and Reliance- are yet to announce tariff plans, Ambani assured the customers of providing ‘affordable’ 5G services.

Why 5G launch is crucial for Digital India's mission?

5G technology will help in connecting billions of Internet of Things devices, will allow higher quality video services with mobility at high speed, and delivery of critical services such as telesurgery and autonomous cars among others. 5G will help in real-time monitoring of disasters, precision agriculture, and minimising the role of humans in dangerous industrial operations such as in deep mines, offshore activities etc.

