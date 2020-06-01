Who Is Anonymous? Netizens Point Out To The Alleged Members Of The Online Hacking Society

Ever since the resurgence of Anonymous after the gruesome murder of George Floyd which ignited nationwide protests in the USA, netizens have been researching the online hacking society in-depth. As the name suggests, the members of Anonymous do not display their identities publically. But, there have been a number of people through the years associated with the Anonymous who have been unmasked. Recently, as netizens come to know about these hackers, there have been constant discussions on the internet which talk about who is anonymous in-depth. Check out some of the members of Anonymous unmasked below -

Jeremy Hammond

Image courtesy - Wikipedia

Jeremy Hammond is known for his online personality of 'Anarchaos'. He pleaded guilty in front of the court back in 2013 for violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. Jeremy had broken into the geopolitical analysis network of Strafor Global Intelligence Service and admitted that he did so for Anonymous' sub-group LulzSec. In his statement to the court, Jeremy stated that he committed the crime because people have the right to know what corporations and the government does behind closed doors.

Hector Xavier Monsegur (Head of Anonymous)

'There have been various speculations about Hector Xavier Monsegur being the head of Anonymous. The hacking society has been vocal in the past about not having any leader by Hector is suspected to be the head of the operation LulzSec, which also had Jeremy Hammond on-board. As per reports, Hector Xavier Monsegur is one of the most hated members of Anonymous as he helped the FBI in collecting evidence against other members of Anonymous.

Barret Brown

Image courtesy - Wikipedia

Journalist Barret Bowen, unlike other Anonymous members, has never tried to remain hidden away from the world. Barret is reportedly a self-proclaimed spokesman for Anonymous. He was arrested back in September 2012 on charges of giving online threats, retaliating against a federal officer and conspiring to leak personal information of a government employee of the USA.

As per reports, Barret Brown was additionally indicted on charges which relate to the Stratfor Global Intelligence Service hack operation. All the charges against Brown were officially dropped back in March 2014 and he agreed to take a plea bargain in April 2014.

