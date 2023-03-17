Who Is The New TCS CEO Designate Krithi Krithivasan? All You Need To Know

Krithi Krithivasan was appointed as the new CEO designate of Information Technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) after the current CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan resigned on Thursday, March 16.

The Board, after accepting Gopinathan’s resignation, nominated K Krithivasan as the new CEO Designate. He will go through a transition with Rajesh Gopinathan and will take over the reins of the company as the MD and CEO in the next financial year 2024-25.

Krithi Krithivasan's long tenure at TCS

Krithivasan has been working in the global technology sector for over 34 years and is currently serving as President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group at TCS. Having joined the company in 1989, he has anchored various roles at the IT major including customer relationship management, large program management, and sales.

Outgoing CEO Rajesh Gopinathan, after stepping down as the CEO to pursue other interests said, "Having worked with Krithi over the last two decades, I am confident that he is best positioned to take TCS to greater heights along with the leadership team. I will be working closely with Krithi to give him all the support that he needs."

As the president of the BFSI vertical at TCS, Krithivasan was responsible for executing growth strategies, growing the company's financials, enhancing customer experience and market positioning.

He is also a member of the Board of Directors of TCS Iberoamerica, TCS Ireland, and the supervisory board of TCS Technology Solutions AG. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and a Master’s Degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.