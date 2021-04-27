Why Did Tesla Sell Bitcoin? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Elon Musk has been instrumental in creating awareness and buzz around cryptocurrencies in the world. More recently, Musk's company Tesla had purchased $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoins and had also started accepting payments in Bitcoin. A lot of large companies and retailers have started accepting Bitcoin as a source of payment over the past year or so. Now Elon Musk has announced that Tesla had sold 10 per cent of their Bitcoin holding. Read on to know why did Tesla sell Bitcoin.

Why did Tesla Sell Bitcoin?

As per an article by Bloomberg, Tesla reported a $272 million gain on 'digital assets'. The company reported a massive $101 million gain on their Bitcoin investment alone. Elon Musk explained on Twitter that Tesla sold 10 per cent of its Bitcoin holding in order to demonstrate Bitcoin's liquidity. Musk also added that he has retained 100 per cent of his personal investment in Bitcoin. The price of Bitcoin rose by about 2 per cent and traded at a 24-hour high price of 55,000 dollars. At the time of writing this article, the price of Bitcoin stands at $55,051.

No, you do not. I have not sold any of my Bitcoin. Tesla sold 10% of its holdings essentially to prove liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to holding cash on balance sheet. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2021

Bitcoin Price Prediction

As cryptocurrencies are endorsed and used by corporations and government departments in their daily functions, Bitcoin is slowly becoming an inescapable part of the future. However, many economists and analysts believe that the cryptocurrency market may be in a bubble that's about to pop. Looking at the Bitcoin price, it's easy to say that there is a Bitcoin Bubble.

However, unlike traditional Fiat currencies which are inflationary in nature, meaning they get devalued over time as supply is unlimited, Bitcoin is deflationary. What this essentially means is, there is a limit to the number of Bitcoins. Unlike national governments who can print an unlimited amount of money, there are only a total of 21 million Bitcoins. Once all 21 million Bitcoins are mined, there will not be any more available. As long as the demand for Bitcoin continues to grow, the price of this limited cryptocurrency will continue to grow. Some experts believe that Bitcoin is very likely to hit a price of at least $ 100,000 by the end of 2021. Stay tuned for more crypto news and updates on Bitcoin.

