Why Is Bitcoin Going Up? Bitcoin Price Pumps As El Salvador Declares It Legal Tender

Over the past few weeks, the Bitcoin price has been fluctuating quite a bit, more so on the lower side. Ever since the major crypto crash on May 19, when the price of Bitcoin went down close to $30k, Bitcoin's price has been fluctuating between $32k-40k. More recently, after Donald Trump appeared in an interview and called Bitcoin a scam, and the rumours about the FBI hacking Bitcoin were spread through the mainstream media, the price of Bitcoin had gone down to a low price of $31,000. However, over the past 24 hours, the price of Bitcoin has jumped up significantly, reaching a high price of $37,528. Why is Bitcoin going up? Read on to find out.

Why is Bitcoin going up?

On June 9, the El Salvador government passed a historic bill called the Bitcoin Bill, legalising Bitcoin as one of the official currencies of the country. The Bitcoin Bill was made possible by the El Salvador president Nayib Bukele, who had campaigned heavily to introduce Bitcoin as one of the official currencies of the country. It should be noted that this was a historic step in the history of cryptocurrencies as El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender.

The #BitcoinLaw has been approved by a supermajority in the Salvadoran Congress.



62 out of 84 votes!



History! #Btc🇸🇻 — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) June 9, 2021

While the crypto markets had been experiencing a bit of a slump over the past few weeks due to all the bad press, the El Salvador Bitcoin news gave the crypto markets the push it needed, as Bitcoin jumped in price by over 10 percent in a span of 24 hours, which is a significant rise in price, given Bitcoin's market cap. This El Salvador Bitcoin update also had an overall positive effect on the crypto market in general, as all major cryptocurrencies saw a rise in prices. If the trend continues, and Bitcoin keeps rising, the crypto market could quickly recover to the bull market stage they were at in the months of March and April. Stay tuned for more Bitcoin news and cryptocurrency updates.

