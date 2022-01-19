Why is Microsoft buying Activation? Know Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal details

In the largest deal ever in the gaming industry, Microsoft is buying Candy Crush and Call Of Duty creator Activision Blizzard for a whopping $68.7 billion. While the deal is expected to close by July 2022, it is bigger than Microsoft's acquisition of LinkedIn in 2016 for $26 billion. Additionally, by spending the above amount, Microsoft will become the third-largest gaming company on the planet. Here are some things that should be known about the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal.

To begin, the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal is an all-cash deal. This means that Microsoft would be acquiring the company by paying the amount through a check, wire transfer or other means or direct transfer, instead of exchanging stocks or financing. As mentioned in the release by Microsoft, the Redmond-based company is offering Activision Blizzard $95 per share, which is a decent premium for the latter.

Why is Microsoft spending so much on a gaming company?

As and when the transaction closes and Microsoft successfully acquired Activision Blizzard, the company will become the world's third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony. In an interview, Activision Blizzard CEO said that the company needs a partner to be able to realize the dreams and aspirations it has. Together with Activision Blizzard, Microsoft will cater to a large gaming audience.

Another important aspect for Microsoft behind this acquisition is competing with rivals such as Alphabet and Meta. With Activision Blizzard's expertise, Microsoft can boost its attempt to create virtual environments for both work and fun. In other words, the acquisition will help Microsoft in its attempts to create a Metaverse of its own. Additionally, since the acquisition will bring all the popular games to Microost Xbox Game Pass, it would help the company rival Sony's PlayStation in terms of the titles offered, hence increasing the subscribers that pay for the service.

Once the deal is in place, Microsoft will be able to add several popular Activision games to the Xbox Game Pass, including the Call Of Duty and Candy Crush. The Microsoft Activision Blizzard acquisition will also help the company to compete with the Sony PlayStation Plus service. Previously, Microsoft has also acquired Bethesda for a total of $7.5 billion. In an official post on the Xbox website, it is mentioned that both "Activision Blizzard and Microsoft Gaming will continue to operate independently."