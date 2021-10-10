Last Updated:

Why Will Microsoft Disable Excel 4.0 Macro In Office? All We Know About It

Microsoft has confirmed to disable Excel 4.0 macro in Office, and the users are curious about it. Here is all we know about this announcement made by Microsoft.

Microsoft has recently confirmed some old Excel 4.0 macros to make their platform more secure. Microsoft has sent out an official mail to all its Microsoft 365 customers, which reads that they will disable these macros in Office gradually. It is a great step taken by Microsoft as several known malware like TrickBot, Qbot, Dridex, Zloader, etc. need the Excel 4.0 macros that can help them access the users’ accounts or devices. Several Microsoft users have picked up this announcement and have been trying to find key details about this process. To help the users, here is all the information available on the internet about ‘Why will Microsoft disable macro display in Excel?’ Read more. 

Microsoft is planning to disable the macros with a total of three steps that include: 

  • Office 365 insiders registered in the slow channel are the first batch of users who are going to receive this adjustment. The first batch will be released by the end of October 2021 to the beginning of November;
  • Office 365 users who have opted to get the updates using the Current Channel are going to be offered these changes via an update from early to mid-November 2021;
  • The third batch is for all the Monthly Enterprise Channel (MEC) users of Microsoft Office 365. They are going to get supposed for this change in mid-December 2021. 

According to a blog post released by Microsoft, a macro is basically a series of commands that can be used to automate a repeated task. Users can easily run these commands when they require to perform the task. But these macros can be the entry patch for any malware thus Microsoft is planning t remove these commands very soon. To keep your computer safe right now, users can also follow the steps mentioned below to disable macros in the Trust Center. Read more.

  • Step 1: Click the File tab.
  • Step 2: Click on “Enable Content” located in the Security Warning area.
  • Step 3: Click on “Advanced Options”.
  • Step 4: Open the Microsoft Office Security Options dialogue box
  • Step 5: Click on “Disable content” for this session for each macro.
  • Step 6: Click “OK”.

