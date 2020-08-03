William English, The Computer Mouse Co-inventor, Passes Away At The Age Of 91

William English who is popularly known as “Bill” has passed away. He is responsible for setting up a pillar in the growth of modern computer interface. The world lost English on July 26th from respiratory failure at the age of 91. He will always be remembered as the co-inventor of the first computer mouse alongside Douglas Englebart.

William English passes away at the age of 91

William English worked with Douglas Englebart at the Stanford Research Institute. English helped Englebart in putting together a 1968 “Mother of All Demos.” His works have inspired next-generation computer engineers and have outlined many concepts that would come to PCs over the decades, such as graphical user interfaces, online text editing, video calls and hypertext links.

Also Read | What is Randonautica app? How does it work and are the stories true? Read details

It is considered that the pair of Englebart and William English was absolute. Where Douglas Englebart was considered the visionary, English was the one who understood the ideas and brought it to real life. The genius built the mouse after Englebart drew a sketch of it. English was considered to be the support behind the creation of the world's first mouse while Englebart was the one who brought the idea to mankind. William English has also worked for Xerox PARC and he has been the man behind the creation of a ball mouse which replaced the original set of wheels, however, it worked similarly to it.

Also Read | 'Pokemon Go' not working on iOS 14? Here is your reason why

Douglas Englebart mouse has set an example for all the upcoming unique ideas that nothing is impossible. He also died at the age of 88 in the year 2013 but his name is remembered as the Father of Mouse and he was nicknamed as the "Mouse". Engelbart applied for a patent in 1967 and received it in 1970 for his creation.

Also Read | Battletoads Release Date, Trailer, Price And More; Know all Details here

Due to the pioneers like Bill English and Douglas Englebart, modern science has come so far. From the creation of a mouse to the touchscreen and touchpad, computer science has been evolving gradually and radically. The wheeled and wired mouse has also grown into many things such as a wireless mouse, touchpad, and more.

Also Read | NASA successfully launches Perseverance rover to Mars, netizens say 'History in making'