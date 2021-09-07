Windows 11 Alpha Malware: Here's How To Identify & Protect PCs From The Virus Attack

The hackers have managed to hack Microsoft’s upcoming OS, Windows 11 with new software. A brand new, Windows 11 Alpha malware has been circulated in the tech community and the malware fools the users into activating malicious code on their PCs. According to Windows Central, the malware was spread through a Word document claiming to be made with 'Windows 11 Alpha' and the document asks the users to perform steps to open it. Later, a code is activated that could be used to steal people's financial information. After this, the tech community is curious to learn more about the Windows 11 Alpha Malware. Here is all we know about this Windows 11 Alpha Malware.

Windows 11 Alpha Malware circulated: how to identify?

A report of this Windows 11 Alpha malware was also recorded by Anomali Security researchers. The research aimed to break down its technical components and create awareness of the Malware Attack. According to the information received from Anomali Security researchers, the cybercrime group, FIN7 could be the reason for the start of this malware campaign. The experts have not found out the source that is spreading the malicious file. The best technique to stay away from this malware is by not interacting with any unauthorised document or link on your PC. According to Anomali, this malware is mostly email phishing or spearphishing. Apart from this, here is another malware that was circulated on the internet recently.

More about other harmful malware

Before this, the tech community was warned about FlyTrap malware which was a Trojan because it misleads users of its true intent. The FlyTrap malware is a new technique used by hackers to hack a person’s social identity by taking control of their Facebook accounts via a Trojan. The Android malware is usually hidden in some apps offering coupon codes and voting apps for the best football team or player. The reports from Zimperium claim that a group of hackers from Vietnam were responsible for this malware circulation. Several users around the globe were affected by the Android malware for using Fantasy apps for the ongoing European Football Championship. Such malware is often circulated in the community and thus, it is utterly important to keep the PC covered with legal Anti-virus software on your device.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)