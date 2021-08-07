Last Updated:

Windows 11 Build 22000-120 Released: How To Downloadthis Latest Windopws 11 Update?

Windows 11 build 22000-120 has now been released and the users are curious about it. Here is all the information on the internet about the update. Read more

Windows 11

The release of Windows 11 has been one of the most talked-about topics amongst gamers. The makers have already released a beta version for the developers and are working on fixing all the major issues before its final release. After getting a lot of feedback from its Beta version, Microsoft has now managed to release a new Windows 11 build 22000-120 for all Dev and Beta channels Insider users. The makers have managed to bring in several changes and fixes to their latest OS. Here are some major changes made to the new OS after the release of Windows 11 build 22000-120. 

Windows 11 build 22000-120 changes

  • Added a New Family widget
  • Added a New Notification badge
  • Added options for a compact right-click context menu
  • Updated their ‘New’ button in File Explorer
  • The update has integrated a dropdown menu to File Explorer.

How to download Windows 11 build 22000-120?

The users have also been asking questions like How to download Windows 11 build 22000-120. This Windows 11 update will only be released for the users who are eligible for running this OS on their platform. The users can also follow Settings -> Update & Security -> Windows Update and click on Check for updates button to download this update. Keep in mind that if these steps do not show a new OS update option, then it might not be available for your device. There have been a number of third party sites that provide the service of checking the eligibility to run Windows 11 on the device. But here is also a list of all the Windows 11 requirements. Read more 

Windows 11 requirements

  • Keep in mind that the devices must meet the following minimum hardware requirements to run Windows 11 on their platform:
  • Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with two or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or system on a chip (SoC).
  • RAM: 4 gigabytes (GB) or greater.
  • Storage: 64 GB* or greater available storage is required to install Windows 11.
  • Additional storage space might be required to download updates and enable specific features.
  • Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later, with a WDDM 2.0 driver.
  • System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable.
  • TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0.
  • Display: High definition (720p) display, 9" or greater monitor, 8 bits per color channel.
  • Internet connection: Internet connectivity is necessary to perform updates, and to download and use some features.
  • Windows 11 Home edition requires an Internet connection and a Microsoft Account to complete device setup on first use.

