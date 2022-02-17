Windows 11 Build 22557 brings improved touch controls, app folders in Start for Insiders

It has been some time since Microsoft introduced Windows 11 and the operating system is making its way to more and more computers every day. The Redmond based company recently announced that its latest operating system will get new features and updates on a regular basis and will be available for a greater number of users in 2022. Following up on that, Microsoft has released the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build on February 16, 2022, and it comes with a lot of new features.

As mentioned by Microsoft on its official website, the new Windows 11 build "includes a handful of new features for Insiders to try including folders in the pinned apps area of Start, live captions, a new Focus experience, Quick Access improvements in File Explorer, new touch gestures and a lot more." Adding to it, Microsoft says that "this build also includes a lot of general improvements and refinements to Windows 11 too."

New features in Windows 11 Build 22557