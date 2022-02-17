Windows 11 Build 22557 brings improved touch controls, app folders in Start for Insiders

It has been some time since Microsoft introduced Windows 11 and the operating system is making its way to more and more computers every day. The Redmond based company recently announced that its latest operating system will get new features and updates on a regular basis and will be available for a greater number of users in 2022. Following up on that, Microsoft has released the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build on February 16, 2022, and it comes with a lot of new features.
As mentioned by Microsoft on its official website, the new Windows 11 build "includes a handful of new features for Insiders to try including folders in the pinned apps area of Start, live captions, a new Focus experience, Quick Access improvements in File Explorer, new touch gestures and a lot more." Adding to it, Microsoft says that "this build also includes a lot of general improvements and refinements to Windows 11 too."
New features in Windows 11 Build 22557
- Users will be able to create and curate folders in the pinned apps area of the Start menu by dragging and dropping one application on top of another. This will create a folder where users can add more apps as well.
- Windows 11 has introduced a new Do Not Disturb and Focus mode, which silences notifications and enabled users to stay in the moment and minimize distractions on the Windows PC.
- Live Captions have also been included in the new Windows 11 build for Insiders. The captain window can be resized, and the caption appearance can be personalized by applying or customizing and caption style.
- An update to the File Explorer's Quick Access will show pinned files in a new section above recent files in the Quick Access section.
- File Explorer now displays OneDrive storage. While browsing through OneDrive folders, users can now see their total space status without having to leave File Explorer.
- The new build by Mircosoft includes five new touch gestures to make it easier and quicker to navigate Windows 11 on a PC with touch. Users can swipe with their fingers from the middle of the taskbar to invoke Start Menu.