Windows 11 Compatibility, Systems Requirement Details, & More; all you need to know

Microsoft revealed the latest Windows operating system on June 24, 2021, and announced that a public launch will happen this Holiday season. While fans and enthusiasts all around the world are excited to get their hands on the new Windows 11 OS, Microsoft has already started floating the OS to Windows Insiders and other users who show an interest. Keep reading to know more about Windows 11 compatibility and the basic Windows 11 system requirement.

Windows 11 Compatibility

Windows 11 will be compatible with relatively newer devices that have been manufactured and bought within two to three years. To be more specific, Windows 11 is not compatible with older Intel 7th generation and AMD Zen 1 processors and has a minimum requirement of a 1 GHz 64-bit compatible processor with 2 or more cores. Windows 11 also requires a system safety module or a trusted platform module, along with Secure Boot and UEFI firmware.

Windows 11 System Requirement

Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC)

RAM: 4 gigabytes (GB)

Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device

System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable

TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0

Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

Display: High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9” diagonally, 8 bits per colour channel

Internet connection and Microsoft accounts: Windows 11 Home edition requires internet connectivity and a Microsoft account to complete device setup on first use.

Windows 11 Preview launched for Insiders

Microsoft launched the Windows 11 preview for Windows Insiders on June 28, 2021. The Windows 11 preview comes with a redesigned Start Menu with recent apps on top, rounded corners throughout the UI for a refreshed look and new widgets. A new File Explorer and remapped Settings Menu is also a part of the Windows 11 preview. From what it looks like, Windows 11 is built for touch-enabled devices as well.

How to upgrade to Windows 11

For those who are wondering how to upgrade to Windows 11 now, here is the answer. One can go to the official website of the Microsoft Windows Insider Program and register as an Insider. A user has to register with a Microsoft account. Thereafter a user will be able to download an official Windows 11 build and test it on their PC or laptop. Once tested, users can send feedback about features, changes and issues.

IMAGE: MICROSOFT.COM