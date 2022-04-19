Windows 11 Could Be Working On Third-party Widgets For Users; Leaked Code Surfaces Online

Windows 11 is the latest operating system by Microsoft. While it does come with some new features, there are still a couple of issues that concern users. For instance, the taskbar in Windows 11 cannot be moved from its place. Additionally, users cannot download and install third-party widgets from the Microsoft Store, at least as of now. While it could be a long time before this gets fixed, a recent leak suggests that Microsoft is planning to introduce third-party widgets in Windows 11 soon.

Windows 11 third-party widgets could come soon

A Twitter user who goes by the name FireCube has recently shared some code that will allow users to download widgets from the Microsoft Store. As mentioned in the tweet, the user says that the "widget manifest update shows more evidence of being able to download third-party widgets and updates from the Microsoft Store." One of the screenshots shared by the user also reveals an interface that reads "download new widgets and widget updates in Microsoft Store."

Widget manifest update shows more evidence of being able to download third party widgets and updates from the Microsoft Store.#Windows11 #FluentDesign pic.twitter.com/RgBYCq7sgZ — FireCube (@FireCubeStudios) April 13, 2022

From what it looks like, Windows 11 users will be able to download and install third-party widgets in the near future. However, the development could simply be an internal Microsoft test. In that case, it would not be released to regular users. Although, if the feature does arrive and allows users to download and install widgets on Windows 11 through the Microsoft Store, it will help users personalise their desktops and unlock widgets that can be used for varied purposes.

Windows 11 Taskbar missing features

The Taskbar is among the most useful features found on Windows 10. It allows users to switch between apps, search for apps using the Search bar and view the task timeline. In addition, users can also access the weather widget and other system controls like volume playback, Wi-Fi settings and more. Then at the extreme right corner, there is a button to return at the desktop, besides the clock that shows the date and time. Users can drag and drop the taskbar from the bottom of the screen to the extreme right or extreme left corners of the display as well. Stay tuned for more updates on Windows 11.