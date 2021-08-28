Windows 11 Doesn't Run On Old Intel, AMD Chips, But It Can Still Be Installed; Here's How

Microsoft had face some backlash on social media after releasing its Windows 11 operating system (OS) on 24 June, this year. Several users felt left out as they could not install the OS due to its high minimum system requirements. However, the American tech giant recently announced a workaround and a few other updates which might make users feel at ease.

Windows 11 still does not support older processors by Intel and AMD, but users can download and install the OS manually. Keep reading to know more about Windows 11 processor requirements, how to install the OS, and more.

Microsoft won't stop users from installing Windows 11 on unsupported systems

On 27 August 2021, Microsoft announced that it would not block users from installing the latest Windows 11 operating system on older PCs. However, if a user tries to install the latest version of Windows through the default updating system on a device, they won't be able to do so.

Users can, instead, download the Windows 11 ISO file and install it manually on systems that do not qualify to the OS's minimum system requirements, It should be noted that if the OS is downloaded manually on an old device, Microsoft will not guarantee system reliability and driver support.

Although the manual installation of Windows is slightly tricky, it would allow millions of computers around the world to benefit from the latest Windows 11 experience. The development also means that compatible processors and Windows 11's minimum system requirements would not matter. Anyone with a 1GHz processor (64 bit) with two or more cores, 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM will be able to download and install the latest operating system from Microsoft.

Windows 11 system requirements

Microsoft is also updating its minimum system requirements to run Windows 11. According to The Verge, Intel's Core X-series and Xeon W-series will now be supported for the Windows 11 update. For readers who are wondering which intel 7gen processor supports Windows 11, the answer is Intel Core 7820HQ, which ships with Surface Studio 2. However, Microsoft Windows 11 would not be supporting any AMD Zen 1 CPUs, or Intel 7th generation CPUs. Nevertheless, users can still install the operating system manually. The standard Windows 11 processor requirement remains to be the Intel 8th generation & AMD Zen 2 or above.