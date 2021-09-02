Windows 11 To Remove Several Windows 10 Apps; New OS To Roll Out From 5th October

Microsoft has generated some excitement in the tech world after recently announcing the launch date for its Windows 11 operating system (OS). The OS is expected to charm users with a refreshed design language and several new features. However, the new OS that will hit markets on 5 October, will see some key Windows 10 features missing from its interface.

Windows 11 upgrade will bring several changes

Cortana and Internet Explorer

While there are multiple aspects of Windows 11 to look up to, Windows 10 users will miss a few features. These features will either be replaced or completely removed. For instance, Microsoft's virtual assistant Cortana, which has been a significant part of the Windows 10 experience, will not be present in the first boot experience of Windows 11. Another major change in the Windows 11 operating system is the absence of Internet Explorer, as Microsoft pushes its Edge browser.

Quick status will not be part of Windows 11, S Mode limited to Home Edition

On Windows 10, the lock screen had a very interesting feature called Quick Status, which displayed wallpapers and images from around the world, along with a small caption. Unfortunately, this would not be a part of Windows 11. Additionally, the S Mode or Security Mode on Windows 11 will be limited to Home Edition. S Mode is a version of the current operating system by Microsoft which is streamlined for performance and security.

Timeline and Tablet Mode removed, Snipping Tool modified

Another feature that gets replaced with Windows 11 is the Snipping Tool. It remains to be a part of the upcoming Windows operating system but has been replaced with the app previously known as Snip & Sketch. Tablet Mode has also been removed from Windows 11, and a new feature for detection of keyboard is included. Along with this, another feature that allows users to keep track of tasks on a computer called Timeline will not be present in Windows 11.

Refreshed Start Menu and Taskbar

Perhaps the most noticeable change in Windows 11 is the central alignment and refreshed look of the Start Menu. Named Groups and App Folders will no longer be a part of the Start Menu, along with Live Tiles. Instead, recently accessed apps will be displayed on the top of the Start Menu. Additionally, Windows 11 users will not be able to change the location of the Task Bar from the bottom of the screen.