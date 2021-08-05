Windows 365 free trials paused by Microsoft, needs time to accommodate more users

On July 14, 2021, Microsoft announced a cloud-based computing service called Windows 365. It is essentially a way to run the Windows operating system on a computer with the help of the internet, streaming the full Windows experience. However, due to significant demand, Microsoft has temporarily stopped the trials of Windows 365. The development comes one day after Microsoft launched the service as a trial for early users. Keep reading to know more.

Reached capacity for Windows 365 trials, says Microsoft

While Microsoft launched the Windows 365 trial on August 2, 2021, the company paused new registration on August 3, 2021. An official tweet from Microsoft 365 account reads "Following significant demand, we have reached capacity for Microsoft 365 trials." Additionally, the company is asking users to sign up for trials in the future, and will notify them as and when more slots are available.

"We have seen an unbelievable response to Windows 365 and need to pause our free trial programme while we provide additional capacity," the Director of Program Management at Windows 365, Scott Manchester shares in a tweet. However, Microsoft has not revealed any details about the number of users that signed up for the early trials. The timeline for the availability of the second slot of trials is also unclear. Both Windows 10 and Windows 11 will be available through the cloud PC service.

We have seen unbelievable response to #Windows365 and need to pause our free trial program while we provision additional capacity. Sign up below to get notified when trials resume. https://t.co/Q05C7cBWMh — Scott Manchester (@RDS4U) August 3, 2021

Microsoft recently unveiled the prices for Windows 365, which start from Rs. 1,555 and go up to Rs. 12,295 per month, depending upon the configuration of the cloud computer a user selects which varies on the basis of RAM, processor and other specifications. The core concept behind Windows 365 is to provide Windows as a service over the cloud, eliminating the need to purchase expensive PCs by the users. The cloud-based operating system can be accessed using a web browser on multiple platforms such as Android, Windows, Mac and iPad.

Windows 365 configurations and price (user/month)