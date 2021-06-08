WWDC 2021: Apple Has Announced An All New ICloud+ Subscription Plan

WWDC 2021 is considered to be one of the top virtual tech events of 2021 already. It has a plethora of new updates to share with people. Players were graced with the new operating systems for all the Apple devices. iOS 15, iPadOS 15, WatchOS 8, TVOS 15, and Mac OS Monterey were unveiled during this event. Apple also had other important information to relay during this event and that was about the iCloud+ subscription. Numerous users want to learn more about Apple’s iCloud+ Subscription.

Apple’s iCloud+ Subscription

The iCloud service will get enhanced for the users with the new iCloud+ Plan. There are three key features a user will receive when they upgrade to this plan which was announced during WWDC 2021. A VPN, Burner email Address and unlimited cloud storage for security camera footage - these are the new features that have been added to Apple’s iCloud+ Plan. Learn more about the iCloud+ features below:

VPN

Private Relay is the new VPN system that iCloud+ users will be able to use. This is a two-step relay system that will mask the identity of the user that is browsing the internet and will also stop anyone from accessing their browsing data or where it is coming from.

Burner Email Address

This is a new feature wherein a user can create a one-time use email address. These email addresses can be provided to services where the user feels they might get spammed in the future. The feature is called Hide my Email and it will help the users avoid plenty of spam and junk mails.

Unlimited Cloud Storage for Homekit Security Camera

With this plan, the user will unlimited cloud storage to store footage from the security cameras that are linked with the homekit. The users at the moment need to pay for at least 200 GB storage with one security camera and more if new ones are added. With this feature, all of the storage costs will be included in the iCloud+ plan cost.

Digital Legacy and Accessibility features

Apple has introduced new features that will help manage storage in a more optimised way on an iCloud account. There is also a new recovery feature that has been added to the iCloud+ plan where the user can ask Apple to send security codes to their friends and family if the user’s device is lost. There is also a Digital Legacy service that has been added in the iCloud+ plan which will allow the user to choose who can access their files after they die.

