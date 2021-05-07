XVG Price Prediction: How High Will The Price Of Verge Go In The Future?

Cryptocurrencies have been trending a lot this year. As COVID-19 rapidly spread around the world, people working from home started to invest their money into cryptocurrencies after seeing the incredible returns this market offered. For a long time, cryptocurrencies were a joke to most people and nobody took them seriously. However, over the past couple of years, as the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies skyrocketed, even the general population started investing in cryptocurrencies.

Over the past few months, Altcoins have become highly popular. Altcoins are coins that are any other coins except Bitcoin and Ethereum. In short, smaller relatively unknown coins are called Altcoins. People have started investing in Altcoins as they promise higher returns, compared to Bitcoin and ETH, and have a lower entry point. In this article, we'll be looking into an Altcoin that has recently become popular called Verge (XVG). Read on to know about the Verge coin and Verge price prediction.

What is Verge cryptocurrency?

The Verge (XVG) is an open-source, decentralised cryptocurrency. The XVG claims to offer completely anonymous transactions by hiding and changing the location and IP addresses of the people involved in making XVG transactions. Verge is actually a fork of the popular Dogecoin blockchain and was created to provide an anonymous alternative to Dogecoin. It was originally called 'DogeCoinDark'. However, in 2016, the coin was renamed Verge with the code XVG. Verge is a popular cryptocurrency that is available on major global crypto exchanges. In India, XVG is available for purchase and trade on WazirX and other crypto exchanges.

Verge offers many advantages to users over other popular cryptocurrencies such as lower transaction fees, fast mining and transfer speeds and support from many platforms. While BTC and ETH are the most popular, their networks have become slow and sluggish while transaction fees have skyrocketed. In contrast, Verge makes for faster transactions, lower speeds and the added advantage of privacy. Over the past few months, the price of XVG has skyrocketed. At the beginning of January, the Verge price hovered around $0.01. At the time of writing the price stands at $0.79.

XVG Price Prediction

Price Predictions for cryptocurrencies can be hard, as crypto markets are very unstable. However, there are a few crypto experts who have given their own interpretation for XVG price prediction. As per MegaCryptoPrice, XVG could touch $2.39 by the end of 2023. However, people should take price prediction with a grain of salt, as nobody can accurately predict the crypto markets. Stay tuned for more updates on XVG and cryptocurrencies.

DISCLAIMER: Please note, this is not financial advice. Crypto markets are highly volatile and people should do their own research before investing in any crypto.

IMAGE: VERGE WEBSITE