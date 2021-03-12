YouTube Creators Outside Of The US Must Pay Tax Before May 31: How To Check final Earnings

YouTube creators in India will have to pay taxes to the organisation for the earnings generated from viewers in the USA. Yes, if you have a popular YouTube channel that also attracts a lot of views from the United States, then from June 2021 onwards you will be subjected to pay taxes. This is no rumour, many creators have received an in-app notification that reads: "Creators outside of the U.S., prepare to submit your tax information in AdSense to ensure potential taxes on your earnings are accurate." If you have been wondering about the latest YouTube tax policy, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

YouTube creators outside of America will be asked to pay taxes from the earnings made from viewers in the US. The official Twitter account of YouTube Creators India confirmed this news by saying: "If you’re a monetizing creator outside of the U.S., like India, important tax changes are coming later this year that may affect your YPP earnings". So, whether you are a small creator or a social media sensation you will have to pay tax for your earnings through ad views, YouTube Premium, Super Chat, Super Stickers, and channel memberships from viewers in the USA.

According to a Twitter video posted by YouTube Creators India and YouTube Creators, Google has the responsibility under Chapter 3 of the US Internal Revenue Code to collect tax information, withhold taxes, and report to the Internal Revenue Service when a creator earned royalty revenue from viewers in the US. This is why YouTube which is owned by Google Inc had to implement the new tax requirements for creators outside of America. The Twitter account of the YT support page captioned the video by mentioning important details.

The caption reads: "Creators outside of the U.S. may begin to have taxes deducted from their U.S. earnings. These are earnings from viewers in the U.S. through ad views, YouTube Premium, Super Chat, Super Stickers, and Channel Memberships." So, if you have a monetized YouTube account outside of the US with a good viewership from the country, then it is advised that you provide your tax information in your AdSense account as early as possible. If you fail to do so, before May 31, the organisation will have to deduct 24 % of your total earnings worldwide.

You may begin to have taxes deducted from your U.S. earnings later this year. These are earnings from viewers in the U.S. through ad views, YouTube Premium, Super Chat, Super Stickers, and Channel Memberships. pic.twitter.com/EbWIMqJRPf — YT Creators India (@YTCreatorsIndia) March 10, 2021

How to see your top revenue sources from YouTube?

Sign in to YouTube Studio.

From the left menu, select Analytics.

From the top menu, select Revenue.

How to check your finalized earnings?