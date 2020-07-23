Kaspersky's New Parental Control Feature In YouTube Blocks Inappropriate Content For Kids

Kaspersky, the global cybersecurity and antivirus company, has come up with a new feature that helps parents to monitor and control their children's activity on YouTube. The new ‘Safe Search in YouTube’ feature allows the parents to block search results of videos with inappropriate content which includes drugs, profanity or adult material.

As per Kaspersky, at least 14 per cent of parents had asserted that their children had been exposed to inappropriate content inducing violence and other inappropriate actions among the kids.

Hence the cybersecurity firm is of the opinion that parents needed software which could block access to their children from viewing adult content with minimum manual efforts and time.

Elena Kadochnikova, Product Marketing Manager at Kaspersky, said in a statement that the new Kaspersky Safe Kids feature for YouTube assures parents that kids can safely browse content on YouTube without drifting into adult content.

Even YouTube has a feature to guard the kids against mature content with the help of the restricted mode, however, it still recognises that the feature is not 100 percent protective.

Kaspersky claims that the 'Safe Search in YouTube' feature alerts parents about unsuitable search results, so they can check what their kids have been searching for. Also, the feature allows parents to give access to their children to a select list of videos or topics to search on YouTube. Parents can restrict categories such as adult content, alcohol and tobacco, drugs, profanity. Also, racist or prejudicial content can be blocked as per the company.

