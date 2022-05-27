YouTube Music Testing New Filters, Will Allow Users To Select Next Track In Radio Queues

YouTube Music is testing a new feature for its mobile app. It will allow users to use filters in the radio queue for the Up Next songs, providing more options and hence increasing the variety for users. The feature is not available to all users yet and was spotted by a Reddit user 'u/hanubeki.' Keep reading to know more about the YouTube Music filters feature.

The new YouTube Music filters will allow users to select tracks

The YouTube Music filters for Up Next songs are currently available to a limited number of users, as it is in the testing phase. According to a report by 9To5Google, the filters appear while playing the radio-generated playlist. The filters will let users decide what they want to be played next. The publication shares a screenshot of the feature in action, revealing that it recommends tracks to play next in different categories including All', Familiar, Recommendation, and Instrumental.

The Reddit user who uploaded the screenshot of the feature also mentioned that the recommendations for music to be played next change with the song he is listening to, which means that YouTube is using some kind of AI technology to recognise the music listened to by the user and recommend tracks accordingly. In a way, the feature may enable users to select what song they want to play next without browsing through the Home feed again.

YouTube rolled out Green Screen feature

Most recently, YouTube added a new feature for creators who make Shorts on the platform. The feature is called Green Screen and it will allow users to use videos on the platform as backgrounds for their Shorts. In the official announcement, Google mentions that "any video that is created with Green Screen will be attributed back to the original creator's source video with a link within the Shorts player, which provides a new way for your content to be discovered." If creators don't want their videos to be used by others, they can opt-out of the feature in YouTube Studio.

As and when the feature is rolled out for users, they will be able to use an eligible YouTube video or Shorts as a background for their Shorts video. It is just like how a green screen functions - helps to add a different background to videos. The idea here is to simulate the results of a green screen with the help of artificial intelligence and edge-detection technology. Coming back to the YouTube Green Screen feature, creators will be able to make videos using both the audio + video or video-only (using the audio from the original video).