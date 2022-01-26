YouTube Plans Foray Into NFTs Soon; To Bring NFT Features For Video Creators

In a letter to the YouTube community, CEO Susan Wojcicki suggests that YouTube might soon foray its way into the digital world of NFTs. In 2021, NFTs emerged to be one of the most popular digital entities in the world. Buyers are spending millions of dollars to get the NFT they desire and creators are also minting a good amount of money. Keep reading to know more about Youtube entering into the NFT industry.

In its official blog post, YouTube mentions that it is looking forward to the future and has been observing the developments in Web3 as a source of inspiration to continue the innovation of YouTube. In the coming time, YouTube might be expanding its ecosystem to help creators capitalize on emerging technologies, including things like non-fungible tokens or NFTs. In other words, YouTube might introduce NFTs as a source of revenue for creators and ultimately YouTube itself.

Other social media platforms have already begun their journey with NFTs

At the moment, this is all the information that is available on YouTube NFTs yet. The content-sharing platform has not explained the implementations of NFT. Other platforms such as Twitter now allows users to own a special JPEG to showcase their NFT collection. Meta, the company that owns Facebook is also said to be working on a way to allow users to showcase their NFTs. It will be interesting to see how the company features blockchain-based digital art forms on the platform.

Additionally, YouTube is giving creators more control by launching tools. The CEO mentions that YouTube will be focussing more on Shorts and Music. "We’re working every day to improve how we help creators get started and reach an audience faster on Shorts. Last year, we started rolling out a new remix feature that lets you create Shorts using audio from other YouTube videos." YouTube would introduce new features for game streamers. "We’ve seen incredible strides in the evolution of gaming on YouTube, from immersive storytelling to the world’s biggest esports finding a home on our platform. In the first half of 2021 alone, YouTube saw over 800 billion gaming-related views, over 90 million hours live-streamed, and over 250 million uploads."

Image: YOUTUBE