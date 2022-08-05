YouTube Premium users get a new experimental feature called 'Pinch to Zoom'

Popular video sharing platform YouTube offers a paid service called YouTube Premium. While the primary benefits of the service include downloading videos for offline viewing, background playback and a complimentary subscription to YouTube Music. Recently, the platform has introduced a new experimental feature that will only be available for YouTube Premium users.

YouTube Premium users can experiment with Pinch to Zoom

YouTube is trying a new feature called Pinch to Zoom. It is only available to YouTube Premium subscribers as an experimental feature. As the name suggests, the feature allows users to pinch on a video to zoom into it, while playing it on the YouTube player. When zoomed in, users will also be able to pan left or right in the video, using their fingers.

While the feature is not available for regular YouTube viewers, it could be very useful for them, especially if someone wants to see the minute details of an object in the video. To try the feature, users have to purchase YouTube Premium for Rs. 129 per month. Although, getting the Premium service just for the feature does not make sense. Nevertheless, it is a perk for users who are already paying for YouTube Premium or wish to pay for the service and get other benefits.

In a related development, YouTube Music is adding a new section that shows content related to what users are streaming at the moment. According to a report by 9To5Google, the 'Other performance' section appears while playing famous songs and artists, either in audio or video format. It contains related songs or videos including concert clips, acoustic versions, fan covers and more. The report also states that 'Other performances' section is already available on YouTube Music for Android, iOS and Web.

To locate the 'Other performances' tab, users have to go past the 'You might also like' and the 'Recommended playlists' sections in the Related tab. It is important to mention that the number of listings in the 'Other performances' section could differ largely on the song in Now Playing and the artist. As mentioned above, users can expect both audio and video clips to appear in this section.