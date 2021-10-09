YouTube Rolls Out Automatic Livestream Captions For All Users; Check How To Enable It

With millions of people accessing the application daily, YouTube is one of the largest content sharing platforms in the world and keeps adding features to improve the user experience continuously. Most recently, YouTube has announced that creators can enable live auto-captions for any livestream in English. It would make the livestream more inclusive and accessible, according to the YouTube Support post.

Previously, the YouTube Livestream audio captions feature was available for channels with more than 1,000 subscribers. YouTube also highlights that the automatic captions are generated by machine learning algorithms and hence the quality of captions might depend on accents, dialects, or background noises. The auto Livestream captions will not be present on the stream when they are ended. Automatic captions have been available on long-form videos and shorts

How to turn live automatic captions on YouTube?

Go to YouTube.

From the top right, click Create, Go live.

Choose Stream from the left-hand menu.

Within stream settings, turn on Closed captions.

Choose “Automatic captions” as the captions source.

Select your video language.

New features coming to YouTube in future

In the official Support Page post, YouTube says that it will be launching auto-translation for captions in a supported language in future, for both Android and iOS devices. The video-sharing platform is also working on a search caption transcript feature for mobile viewers. Additionally, multi-audio tracks for a video are also being tested. The feature will help creators reach a global audience. Subtitle Editor, which was announced previously by YouTube is also in development and might be launched in the coming months

YouTube has its presence in more than 90 countries, and features content in over 80 languages, making it a massive tool to reach out to a global audience. However, there might be language barriers while doing so and people from all regions might not understand a language. To solve this problem, YouTube rolled out automatic livestream captions in English. In near future, the YouTube application for smartphones will receive a lot of features and updates that will be creator-focussed and help the publishers on the platform to include more audience.