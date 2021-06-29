YouTube TV Finally Adds 4K Support To Their Service; Read Details

Youtube TV is a subscription service by the video streaming website that allows the users to stream live tv from major broadcast and popular cable networks. This is a new live streaming service started by the company in 2019 and it has improved a lot since then. Youtube has recently added more features to the service to make it more immersive. Youtube TV 4k plus is the upcoming feature of the service. Read on to know more about YouTube TV's new 4K streaming feature.

Youtube TV adds 4K streaming

Youtube is bringing 4k to their live tv subscription service. For the first time, the users will be able to watch 4k content with a compatible 4K enabled TV and/or streaming device through the Youtube TV 4K plus feature. Many people have been asking -- is Youtube TV 4K? The answer to the question is, yes, as of now Youtube Tv can be streamed in 4K and users can explore a collection of Youtube TV 4K channels. Youtube TV 4K Channels will include FX, Discovery Networks, Tastemade, NBC, ESPN, and more. Check out more Youtube TV 4K Plus features below:

Download shows to watch offline

The user can take their DVR with them and never worry about missing their favorite shows while they are without data or travelling on the go. With 4K Plus, Youtube TV is introducing the ability to save recordings from the library to the phone or tablet to watch offline.

Unlimited streams at home

The YouTube TV base package includes three simultaneous streams, but with 4K Plus, the user will get unlimited streams on their home wifi. That means everyone in the family can catch up on their latest TV episodes, watch a movie on-demand, watch their home team, and more - all at the same time.

Jump to the Priorities

Similar to their key plays view, for some events the user will be able to jump to specific moments while they catch up live or when watching a DVR recording. That means if they are looking to catch up on the tennis women’s singles event, they can get right into the action.

Search for any sport to add to the DVR

YouTube TV makes it easy to search for exactly what the user is looking for and add to their DVR with no storage space limits. Sports superfans can search for an entire league, just their favorite team, or record individual games or even tournaments. Youtube TV has also recently added key plays directly to search on mobile, so if the user wants to find all the 3-pointers in their library, they can find them with one click

Check out our Medal count view

Similar to Youtube TV’s stats view that lets the user check out scores from around the league, Youtube TV is introducing a medal count view for the events this summer. As the user is watching on YouTube TV, they can quickly see how many gold, silver, and bronze medals each country has overall.

IMAGE: SOUVIK BANERJEE ON UNSPLASH