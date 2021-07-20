YouTuber KSI Made And Then Then Lost Over Rs 71 Crore In Crypto, Still Believes In It

British rapper and YouTuber Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji, better known by his stage name KSI recently appeared on a podcast called Private Parts and talked about losing 7 million pounds in Bitcoin investments. He told the audience about the time when he invested 2 million pounds in November last year and made 7 million pounds from it, but eventually lost it all when Bitcoin crashed. According to the YouTuber turned rapper, he had to go through such a loss in order to completely comprehend crypto-space, which he does now.

Market changes caused KSI to lose 7 million pounds

He also said that he used to place money into things where he could leverage himself, elaborating on the market changes that caused him to lose his 7 million pounds. He further added that this time, he over-leveraged himself to the point that he was liquidated and lost everything. He was attempting to invest in several things at the same time, and when Bitcoin plummeted, he was bitten.

KSI still believes that Bitcoin is the 'future'

Despite losing a significant portion of his digital assets, KSI still believes that Bitcoin is 'here to stay' and that the loss hasn't deterred him. He believes that it's pointless to cry over 'spilt milk'. He also said that was extremely fortunate to get 7 million pounds on a 2 million pounds investment but he should have taken that money out and then re-invested when everything fell apart. KSI is bullish on Bitcoin, claiming that it is the way of the future. He remarked that the bitcoins are varied but has the big picture and it is steadily improving.

The latest craze in town is cryptocurrency. It has elicited a lot of love, hate, and interest from a wide range of people. Famous people like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Gwyneth Paltrow, and others have invested in this mythical currency. Elon Musk is a vocal supporter of Bitcoin, he frequently tweets about crypto and encourages people to invest in it. But after his company Tesla chose not to accept payments in the form of virtual currencies, it gave a huge blow to the value of cryptocurrencies.