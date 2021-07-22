Zoom App Third-party App Integration Confirmed: Steps To Access This New Feature

Zoom has seen a rise in its users since the beginning of the pandemic. This has forced everyone to work from home and switch to video calling apps and platforms to communicate with colleagues for meetings and discussions. Zoom has been releasing new updates and features to make work even easier. Currently, Zoom's third-party app integration feature has been confirmed by the makers which will let the users run third party applications like Heads up, Dropbox Spaces and other apps easily.

Zoom App add more than 1500 apps to use on their platform

To get started:

1. Update to the latest client at https://t.co/ATRk2dRU2F.

2. Start using Zoom Apps! You may need to ask your IT admin to enable it for you. — Zoom (@Zoom) July 21, 2021

The addition of such a feature was certainly required. People have been trying to use apps like Asana, Dot Collector, Dropbox Spaces and other work-related apps for a long time now. The new Zoom app update has managed to bring in some new changes to a wide range of categories such as whiteboard, project management, note-taking, and video games. Apart from this, more than 1,500 third-party integrations with the Zoom App Marketplace have been done before releasing this new update. Makers claim that such additions were necessary to boost productivity during meetings and video calls with friends. Apart from this, the users have also been asking about ways to access the new Zoom third-party app integration feature.

Step 1: First the users will need to make sure that the latest version of Zoom is downloaded on their device.

Step 2:Then they need to open the Zoom application

Step 3:Try and spot the Apps on the bottom bar of the screen.

Step 4:This will open all the available Zoom Apps on the right side of the screen.

Step 5:The users can also click on Discover to see the different Zoom Apps.

Zoom's product lead for Apps, Ross Mayfield recently spoke to BBC about this new feature that has been added to the app. He thinks that using apps for small actions like taking notes, whiteboarding, logging action items and managing the tasks could make the users more productive. He also spoke about the new games that are being added to the platform and said that including video games, casual games, charades, board games, card games, things like that can be used to enjoy and play along with friends and family.