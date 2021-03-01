64 Human Genomes Successfully Sequenced By Scientists For The First Time Ever

Scientists from the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) have managed to successfully sequence 64 full human genomes. These genomes were discovered as a part of the Human Genome Project which began 11 years ago. The main aim of the project was to decode the entire human DNA sequencing readable codes.

The sequencing of the genomes will further help in identifying and cataloguing genetic differences between an individual and the reference genome. Also, the data obtained from the study will help in a better understanding of the genetic predispositions to human diseases as well.

Read: Million-year-old Genome Extracted From Mammoth Teeth Is 'oldest Ancient DNA On Record'

According to the reports by CNN, the co-author of the study, Scott Devine explains how this makes the previously inaccessible areas well within the reach of scientific research. Also, the latest technologies can detect and characterize “structural variants”. Devine is also responsible for a previous study that discovered the presence of “mobile elements”.

‘Oldest ancient DNA on record’

Earlier, a million-year-old genome that was extracted from mammoth teeth was deemed to be the ‘oldest ancient DNA on record’. The findings indicated that a new type of mammoth has been identified from the genomic DNA which was extracted from a trio of tooth specimens. This further gave rise to a North American species.

Read: LG Directs Cluster-based Genome Sequencing In Delhi As New COVID-19 Variants Suspected

The research suggests that ancient DNA could only survive beyond one million years if the right sample could be discovered. They explained that after an organism dies, its chromosomes shatter into pieces. With time, the DNA strands become so small that no information can be extracted out of them. According to the reports by Nature, Ludovic Orlando, an ancient-DNA specialist at the Centre for Anthropobiology and Genomics of Toulouse in France said that he loved paper as he had been waiting for it for more than eight years now. Orlando co-led a 2013 study that sequenced the previous oldest ancient DNA. This was a genome from a 560,000-to-780,000-year-old horse leg bone. He further said that he is pleased to lose this record as it was a heavy one.

Read: Novel Method To Predict Emergence Of Worrisome Coronavirus Variants

Also Read: How Are Experts Tracking Variants Of The Coronavirus?