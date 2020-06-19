Does 68 Million-year-old Egg Found In Antarctica Belong To Ancient Sea Monster?

A 68 million-year-old egg, which was found nine years ago, might belong to Mosasaur, a new study published in the journal Nature on June 17 stated. Mosasaurs are an extinct species of large marine reptiles that lived in the dinosaur era in Antarctica. Researchers have said in the fossilised egg is the second-largest to be discovered in the world and the largest soft-shelled egg to be found in Antarctica.

Discovered in 2011

The fossil was found by Chilian researchers in 2011, in a seasonal stream, about 660 feet away from the remains of 33 foot long a mosasaur unearthed in Antarctica. However, despite the proximity of the egg to the mosasaur, the identity of the animal who laid the egg remains unknown, researchers in the study said.

David Rubilar-Rogers, a palaeontologist at the National Museum of Natural History (MNHN) in Santiago, Chile and the co-author of the study said that although the researchers weren't clear on what it was, the "strangeness of its shape was enough to collect it and take it to camp". According to Rodrigo Otero, another palaeontologist, the size and shape of the fossil was so “weird” that all the researchers called it 'The Thing'.

Image Credits: Legendre et al.

According to reports, the "weird" egg sat at the MNHN until 2018 when Julia Clarke, a professor of vertebrate palaeontology at the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin) visited the institute. Amid a conversation between, Clark and Rubilar-Rogers, the former pointed out how Antarctica did not have fossil eggs. Following which Rubilar-Rogers showed her 'The Thing'. Following analysis, it was revealed that the 11 inches by 8 inches egg might belong to a monosaur, however, the researchers are yet to arrive at a conclusion.

