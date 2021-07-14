82-yr-old Woman, Set To Fly To Space With Jeff Bezos Bought Virgin Galactic Ticket In 2010

The success of a dream relies on the vision and dedication of the beholder. Well, the statement seems true for Wally Funk, 82, who will be achieving her ambition after six decades. The 82-year-old Wally, who is slated to visit the space with Jeff Bezos on July 20, is also set to make another visit to space with Virgin Galactic’s suborbital plane soon.

Wally Funk to become an astronaut after six decades of trying

On Wednesday, several media reports revealed that the 82-year-old pilot and space enthusiast had brought a $200,000 ticket for Virgin Galactic’s spacecraft visit in 2010, and the visit seems to be fairly possible after Virgin Galactic's Unity 22 visited the edge of space on Sunday, July 11.

Wally Funk, the first female flight instructor in Oklahoma (1960), was determined to fly into space after successfully becoming a pilot. In 1961, she took a step forward to fly into space and became the youngest participant in a programme to become an astronaut, however, reportedly she was denied to be one, as she was a girl.

But after six decades of the incident, Wally will be finally flying to space with Jeff Bezos in his Blue Origin spacecraft. Funk was one of the four people who were selected by the former Amazon CEO for this space extradition. Bezos revealed her name as the fourth participant of his space trip this month on July 1. In an Instagram video posted by Jeff, Wally can be seen talking about her dream of becoming an astronaut finally coming true. In the post, Jeff wrote, “No one has waited longer. In 1961, Wally Funk was at the top of her class as part of the “Mercury 13” Woman in Space Program. Despite completing their training, the program was cancelled, and none of the thirteen flew. It’s time. Welcome to the crew, Wally. We’re excited to have you fly with us on July 20th as our honoured guest.”

Blue Origin's New Shephard Rocket to fly Bezos, Wally on July 20

Bezos's Blue Origin spacecraft will be flying to space on July 20 and has also gained permission to fly three other people along. The Amazon founder will climb atop his ‘New Shepard rocket’, next Tuesday. He will be joined by his brother, Wally Funk and a $28 million ticket auction winner. It will be the first launch with passengers for Blue Origin, similar to rival Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic.



(Image: Instagram)