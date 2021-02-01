A Powerful Magnetar Star Recently Caused Powerful Cosmic Eruption | Here Are Details

The 237th American Astronomical Society Meeting, which was held virtually this year, was full of new discoveries. Among these, the discovery of a powerful magnetar is significant. This is the first time when scientists were able to clearly look at a magnetar in space.

Also read: NASA Investigates Into A Galaxy That Erupts Every 114 Days

According to a report published on space.com, Soebur Razzaque, who is among the senior author and presented his study papers at the convocation, said that magnetars are enormous and powerful neutron stars which come with a powerful magnetic field. The magnetic fields of these stars can be nearly thousands of times more than the regular neutron stars. He also added that the milky way galaxy has numerous neutron stars. But, among them, only 30 percent are magnetars.

The research paper was also published in the astronomy section of the nature magazine on 13th January 2021.

Also read: Amazon Quiz Answers Today, January 21 2021: Here Are The Amazon Galaxy M02s Quiz Answers

More details about how this magnetic field was discovered

As per the sources of eurekalert.com, scientists were able to detect this massive magnetar by observing a powerful gamma-ray blast from space. The earth often gets gamma-ray blasts, but this new occurrence was vast and powerful. Scientists named this blast GRB200415A and tried to look further to find the source of this enormous GRB. It was detected on the Interplanetary Network on 15th April 2020.

Also read: NASA Reveals ‘previous Trustworthy’ Galaxy Has Brilliant Outbursts Every 114 Days

This huge GRB came from the Sculptor Galaxy or the NGC 253, which is a galaxy located 11.4 million light-years away from our milky way.

Also read: Astronomers Discover The Youngest And Fastest Magnetar In Space

They deduced that it was caused by the rupture of the solid crust of a magnetar. Such events are called starquakes, and this reported was massive in magnitude with 27.8 magnitudes in strength. This newfound magnetar has baffled scientists, and they are trying to locate it using mathematical calculations to denote its position.

Also read: Astronomers Capture 'dying' Distant Galaxy Losing Its Fuel To Make New Stars

What is a magnetar?

As per the official sources of NASA, a magnetar is created from a neutron star. The neutron stars are small and compact stars that are very dense. Due to their high density, some neutron stars often make a massive and powerful magnetic field and usually blast powerful gamma rays. In general, a neutron remains a magnetar for only 10000 years and then dies naturally.