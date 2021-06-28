Agni-Prime: 2,000 Km-range Nuclear Missile Successfully Test-fired Off Odisha Coast; WATCH

In a major development, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday successfully flight-tested a New Generation Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile Agni Prime (Agni P) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha, Balasore. The missile was tracked and monitored by various telemetry and radar stations positioned along the eastern coast. The missile has followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy.

The DRDO also informed about the progressive technology that has been incorporated in this missile.

"It can hit targets up to a range of 2000 kms, & is very short & light in comparison with other missiles in this class. A lot of new technologies incorporated in the new missile," DRDO officials as quoted by ANI.

Agni P is a new generation advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles. It is a canisterised missile with a range capability between 1000 and 2000 Kms. This is a huge achievement for India as it is the first of its kind and the missile carries enhanced properties and it is significantly made up of composite materials The testing successfully followed every protocol and expected results were witnessed.

DRDO successfully test-fires Pinaka & 122mm Caliber Rockets off Odisha's coast

The Agni P missile development comes hardly two days after DRDO successfully test-fired an extended range version of indigenously developed Pinaka rocket from a Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) system. The test was carried out at Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on June 24 and 25. Twenty-five Enhanced Pinaka Rockets were launched in quick succession against targets at different ranges. All the mission objectives were met during the launches.

As the reports of successful tests came out, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and the Industry on the successful launch of Enhanced Pinaka Rockets and enhanced 122mm Caliber Rocket. Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO commended the efforts of the teams involved in the successful trials.

The rocket system has been developed jointly by Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) with manufacturing support from M/s Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur.