AI Can Now Detect Depression And Anxiety; Here’s How A Person’s Social Media Can Help

As technology continues to help human beings improve their mental health, a recent report has revealed that efforts are being made for creating an Artificial intelligence (AI) that would detect early signs of anxiety and depression.

The findings published in the journal Language Resources and Evaluation mention that the AI will also collaborate with the micro-blogging platform Twitter to detect the signs of these mental health disorders.

As per the preliminary findings of the study, the researchers at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil suggested that social media plays a very important role in detecting the possibility of whether a person is developing depression or not.

In order to study the findings, the researchers involved constructing a database, called SetembroBR, of information relating to a corpus of 47 million publicly posted Portuguese texts and the network of connections between 3,900 Twitter users. Notably, these users were reportedly been diagnosed with or treated for mental health problems before the survey.

During the study, it was noted that people with mental health problems tended to follow certain accounts such as discussion forums, influencers and celebrities who publicly acknowledge their depression. Meanwhile, the second step to validate the study which is still in progress has provided some preliminary findings, which state the possibility of detecting the likelihood of a person developing depression based solely on their social media friends and followers. This was noted without taking their own posts into account.

The development came while a new researcher from India developed an AI tool to detect if someone has a cold just by analysing their voice tone. This could help companies identify if an employee is faking a sick leave or not.