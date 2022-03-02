AIIMS Study Reveals 93% Indians Prefer 'simple Health Warning Label' On Packaged Food

The majority of Indians prefer a 'high-in style' warning on front pack labels of packaged foods and beverages indicating excessive levels of salt, sugar or fat, as per a study conducted by AIIMS. The All India Institute of Medical Science prepared the study to comprehend what types of Front of Pack (FOPL) system would be most effective for the Indian population.

As per the study, the respondents opted for the 'high-in style' warning upon being asked to choose between various FOPL designs such as the star rating system or the multicoloured traffic light.

Enumerating the objective and methodology in relation to the concerned FOPL, Dr Pradeep Agarwal of AIIMS Rishikesh said, "As doctors, we are witnessing the debilitating impact caused by excessive consumption of foods high in salt, sugar and saturated fats, on the health of this country, particularly on our youth and children."

"This observational survey has ascertained which type of label people find easiest to red ad most helpful people find easiest to areas and most helpful in guiding their purchase decisions. We also found that 93% of Indians concur that simple food of pack label on all food and beverage is a necessity," he added.

'FOPL should be made mandatory'

The findings of the survey in concern are said to be submitted to policymakers as the apex food regulator of the country, FSSAI (Food Safety and Standard Authority of India) deliberate on a suitable labelling system. The study was released by doctors from AIIMS Delhi, Rishikesh, Jodhpur, Gorakhpur, Bhatinda, Bibinagar, Assam and Srinagar and representatives from Indian Public Health Association (IPHA), Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM), Indian Institute of Biliary Sciences, among others gathered at the National Academy of Medical Science to release the findings of the study.

A FOPL is regarded as the most effective policy solution which can inform consumers in an easy manner about high levels of sugar, sodium and saturated fat that may be present, and discourage the purchase of the unhealthy package of food. The KAP study on FOPL in India reveals that the residents of the country wish to be offered better food choices and healthier meals. They seek to find simple 'warning labels' easy to read and understand.

Dr Umesh of the Epidemiological Foundation of India said, "Research shows that labels which only highlight nutrients of concern, that is warning labels, work best to safeguard public health. It is heartening to note that Indians have almost unanimously voted 'high-in warning labels for salt, sugar, fats' as the easiest to comprehend. Front of Pack Warning Labels (FOPWL) can result in immediate public health benefits- all the more why India , which accounts for 25% of the global burden of heart disease, cannot afford not to get it right the first time."

The study reveals that a majority are of the opinion that FOPL should be made mandatory and 87% find nutrition labelling helpful. The study was led by AIIMS Rishikesh along with ones across other cities, while the observational test was administered to a varied demographic across. The survey has shown that 93% concur that a simple front pack label on all food and beverage is a necessity, Dr Agarwal had stated.