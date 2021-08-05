'Air Pollution Increases Risk Of Dementia,' University Of Washington's Study Uncovers

Air pollution with fine particulates, according to a new study, is linked to an increased risk of dementia. Researchers at the University of Washington found a link between air pollution and dementia using data from two long-running study projects in the Puget Sound region — one that began in the late 1970s and measured air pollution as well as another which began in 1994 and looked at risk factors of dementia.

Environmental Health Perspectives Journal published the research findings. Residents of specific addresses in the Seattle were found to have a higher risk of dementia when fine particle pollution (PM2.5 or particulate matter 2.5 micrometres or smaller) levels increased over a decade.

"We found that an increase of 1 microgram per cubic meter of exposure corresponded to a 16 percent greater hazard of all-cause dementia. There was a similar association for Alzheimer's-type dementia," said Rachel Shaffer, who was the study's lead author and conducted the research as a doctoral student in the UW Department of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences.

Dr Eric Larson, the principal investigator of ACT and a senior investigator at Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute (KPWHRI) said, "The ACT Study is committed to advancing dementia research by sharing its data and resources, and we're grateful to the ACT volunteers who have devoted years of their lives to supporting our efforts, including their enthusiastic participation in this important research on air pollution."

KPWHRI and the University of Washington collaborated on the study, which included more than 4,000 residents of the Seattle, who were enrolled in the Adult Changes in Thought (ACT) Study. In order to determine the average pollution exposure of each participant prior to diagnosis, researchers compared the average pollution exposure of each participant to the patient's age at diagnosis.

Due to the dramatic reduction in air pollution in the decades since The Air Pollution Study began, the researchers had to account for the different years that these individuals were enrolled. Their final analysis revealed that a one microgram per cubic meter difference in the concentration of lead per square metre between residences was associated with a 16 percent higher incidence of dementia.

When it comes to PM2.5 pollution, the difference between Pike Street Market in downtown Seattle and the residential areas around Discovery Park was about 1 microgram per cubic metre in 2019, according to Shaffer. "We know dementia develops over a long period of time. It takes years - even decades - for these pathologies to develop in the brain, and so we needed to look at exposures that covered that extended period," Shaffer stated. In addition, thanks to long-term efforts by UW faculty to build detailed air pollution databases for the area, "we had the ability to estimate exposures for 40 years in this region. That is unprecedented in this research area and a unique aspect of our study." Participants in the ACT Study had long address histories and dementia diagnoses that were of high quality, in addition to extensive air pollution and dementia data.

Air pollution found to have 'Neurodegenerative effects'

There are a number of risk factors associated with dementia, including diet, exercise, and genetics, but air pollution is now recognised as one of the most important. The new findings from the University of Washington added to the growing body of evidence that air pollution has neurodegenerative effects and that reducing people's exposure to air pollution could help reduce dementia rates.

Leanne Sheppard, who this year was awarded the Rohm & Haas Endowed Professorship of Public Health Sciences, said, "How we've understood the role of air pollution exposure on health has evolved from first thinking it was pretty much limited to respiratory problems, then that it also has cardiovascular effects, and now there's evidence of its effects on the brain,"

"Over an entire population, a large number of people are exposed. So, even a small change in relative risk ends up being important on a population scale," Shaffer stated. "There are some things that individuals can do, such as mask-wearing, which is becoming more normalized now because of COVID. But it is not fair to put the burden on individuals alone. These data can support further policy action on the local and national level to control sources of particulate air pollution."

(Input from ANI)

Image: AP