Alien Contact Could Be 'extremely Dangerous' And Could 'end Life On Earth': Scientists

Alien contact could be “extremely dangerous” and could ultimately “end life on Earth,” according to experts. The fears come after it was revealed that US space agency NASA is actively investigating UFOs and after the bombshell US intelligence report which did not rule out the existence of alien life. Physicist Mark Buchanan wrote a piece in the Washington Post and referred to the US Defense Department videos, including one which showed Navy aircraft encountering “unidentified aerial phenomena”.

He said that it would be dangerous to assume any possible visitors from another planet are coming in peace. Buchanan wrote that we should be grateful that we don’t have any evidence of contact with an alien civilisation. He added that attempting to communicate with extraterrestrials if they do exist, could be “extremely dangerous”. The physicist further went on to say that the officials need to figure out whether it’s wise or safe and how to handle such attempts in an organised manner.

Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) astronomer Joe Gertz also fears that attempts at communicating with aliens could trigger “the reckless endangerment of all mankind”. Buchanan further warned that beings from other planets are likely to be more advanced than humans - making them an even greater threat. However, some scientists reportedly believe that extraterrestrial contact could benefit humanity through the use of alien tech, which in turn could improve the planet’s sustainability and help cure diseases.

UFO sightings

Meanwhile, the US intelligence officials have been ordered to compile a dossier on UFOs for Congress after a flurry of videos filmed by US Navy and Air Force personnel were leaked. Senior officials who were briefed on the findings said that because the report is inconclusive, the government could not definitively rule out the alien spacecraft theories. Officials have started taking the unprecedented step of confirming the authenticity of the footage as calls grow in the US for widespread disclosure.

According to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) data, sightings of UFOs registered have increased a lot more during the Coronavirus pandemic compared to the last year with 480 new reports submitted just in March 2021. These unconfirmed sightings have jumped by 1000 compared to last year when the centre dedicated to the Collection and Dissemination of Objective UFO Data registered over 7,200 instances of possible UFOs in the skies. It alleged that in 2020, the instances of UFO sightings registered with the agency increased by 31%. In December, last year NUFORC reported at least two alleged sightings of probably authentic UFOs by airline crew members.

(Image: Twitter/Unsplash)