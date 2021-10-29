Alphabet's X Develops Low-cost Device To Extract Water From Air Amid Global Water Crisis

In a bid to solve the global crisis of clean drinking water, researchers from Alphabet Inc’s X, The Moonshot Factory, have developed a prototype called the 'Atmospheric Water Harvester' (AWH), which provides clean drinking water directly from the air. Developed under the H2E (“Hydration to Everyone”) project, the device looks to serve in those areas that are deprived of clean drinking water as 2.2 billion people, nearly 1 in 3 people worldwide, still don’t have reliable or affordable access to safe drinking water. With their study published in the journal Nature, the experts said that this number is expected to be exacerbated by the events related to climate change. Talking about the project, the company said-

"The H2E team was a small, interdisciplinary team made up of scientists, development experts, engineers, geospatial analysts, user researchers and industrial designers who have long been passionate about the challenge of access to clean water".

How does 'Atmospheric Water Harvester' work?

While the idea might sound complex at first, but the AWH works on a rather simple concept. The solar panel-like prototype is equipped with a fan that pulls the atmospheric air inside, heats the air with the help of sunlight and kick starts the process of condensation that gives out water. With the proper use of this device, drinking water can be extracted at any place having sufficient sunlight, as per the company.

Weighing in on the issue, the Moonshot Project added-

"Drinking water access is often hindered by a range of complicated factors and structural challenges that vary from place to place, including proximity to existing water resources, local community infrastructure, governance issues and more. This is partially why in many places, piped water infrastructure could still be decades away".

The study says that devices that pull water from the air have often been overlooked as a potential solution because of their relatively low outputs, which can now be changed as they are planning to present a more affordable and efficient source for availing clean water.

Key advantages of Atmospheric Water Harvester

The study listed a number of advantages of AWH with the primary one being affordability. It claimed that once finalised, the device could be affordable to people living on $2-8 a day and could work even in dry places having relative humidity as low as 30%. Moreover, people from individual households will no longer have to rely on community infrastructure as they could produce water on their own. With the target of water production at a cost target of $.01 a litre, experts believe that this idea could become the foundation of a large, sustainable business.

(Image: X, The Moonshot Project)