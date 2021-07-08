Alvarezsaur Dinosaurs Rapidly Shrank In Size After Ant-based Diet: Study

Dinosaurs are generally believed to be huge, but a new study has revealed that the alvarezsaur dinosaurs had reduced in size. Alvarezsaur dinosaurs shrank from the size of ostriches to the size of chickens about 100 million years ago when they started eating ant-based diet. The study led by Zichuan Qin, a PhD student at the University of Bristol and Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology in Beijing has been published in Current Biology.

Size of Dinosaurs reduced

Zichuan analyzed size of dozens of specimens to track the change in their size over time. While measuring the size of dozens of specimens, Zichuan Qin realised that the size of older specimen ranged kilograms between 10 to 70 kilograms or roughly about the size of a large turkey to a small ostrich. But, later their size rapidly reduced to chicken-sized animals. Zichuan revealed that it was result of their new ant-based diet. The alvarezsaurs lived from the Late Jurassic to Late Cretaceous, about 160 to 70 million years ago. They were slender, two-legged predators for most of their time on Earth, pursuing lizards, early mammals, and baby dinosaurs as their diet.

“My calculations show how body sizes went up and down for the first 90 million years they existed, ranging from turkey to ostrich-sized, and averaging 30–40 kg,” said Zichuan in the press release. “Then, 95 million years ago, their body size suddenly dropped to 5 kg, and their claw shapes changed from grabbing and cutting to punching", Zichuan added in the press release.

Professor Michael Benton, one of Zichuan's supervisors from the University of Bristol, said the change in diet may have been the result of increased competition through the "Cretaceous", according to the press release. The Cretaceous was a time when ecosystems evolved rapidly and the biggest change was the slow take over by flowering plants, Benton added. Flowering plants changed the nature of the landscape totally, and yet dinosaurs mostly did not feed on these said new plants. But, the flowering plants led to an "explosion" of new insect types which include termites and ants. Dr. Qi Zhao, Co-author of the study and a bone histology expert said that "some of the skeletons clearly came from juveniles", according to the press release. The study showed the dinosaurs ages when they died, depending on the growth rings number in the bone.

IMAGE: Pixabay