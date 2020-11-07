Amit Shah Congratulates ISRO For Successful Launch Of PSLV-C49 Satellite: 'India Is Proud'

"This remarkable feat reflects the commitment and consistency of Team ISRO," wrote Home Minister Amit Shah on Twitter as India successfully launched its latest earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine international customer spacecraft onboard a Polar rocket from the spaceport here on Saturday, in its first mission this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian Space Research Organisations workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49) injected EOS-01, intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support and other satellites one by one in orbit around 20 minutes after lift-off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), about 110 km from Chennai, at 3.12 pm. "India is proud of our scientists," said Amit Shah congratulating the organisation for its successful feat.

This is ISROs first mission this year after the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown ''disturbed 10 missions being planned by the agency and the nine customer satellites are from the USA, Lithuania and Luxembourg.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan described the mission as a "success" and termed it as "unusual" for ISRO as a rocket launch cannot happen like ''work from home'' and all engineers and technicians had to travel from different centres and work together at Sriharikota for rocket launches.

Congratulations to @ISRO on the successful launch of #PSLVC49 carrying EOS-01 and 9 international satellites from US, Luxembourg and Lithuania.



This remarkable feat reflects the commitment and consistency of Team ISRO.



India is proud of our scientists! pic.twitter.com/xx4EL0RXcq — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 7, 2020

In view of the pandemic, ISRO implemented precautions for COVID-19 and scientists, mission directors, project directors, were seen with face masks and maintaining social distancing at the mission control centre. There was no gathering of media persons and the public viewing gallery too was closed. ISRO made arrangements for the live telecast of the launch through various platforms, including its website and social media sites.

ISRO Recruitment: Applications open for 55 posts in ISRO SAC recruitment till October 15

"Today, I am extremely happy to declare that PSLV-C49 successfully placed earth observation satellite EOS-01 as well as nine customer satellites precisely into 575 kms orbit" he said at the mission control centre. Subsequent to the successful launch, the primary satellite commenced operating its own functions including deployment of solar panels, Sivan said.

(with PTI inputs)