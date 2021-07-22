'Amozone!': Jeff Bezos Features On Amul Doodle After Flying Into Space

After Richard Branson, Amul is now back to celebrate Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who took his first autonomous space flight on 20, July, Tuesday. Following their old tradition, Amul treated Bezos by dedicating a doodle with the creative term "Amozone!" Sharing the image on Twitter, Amul Coop has also provided a unique tagline that reads, "Amul Yellow Origin of Great Taste!"

See the post here:

Amul celebrates Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the dairy brand, Amul has shared a new cartoon with its mascot, The Butter Girl of Jeff Bezos coming out of his spaceflight. The cartoon also has an interesting tagline that reads, "Amozone! Amul Yellow Origin of Great Taste!"

Earlier, Amul shared a similar cartoon of Sir Richard Branson after he took a flight into space with his Virgin Galactic's space rocket. That cartoon also had an interesting tagline, "Galicktic! Amul For Breakfast, LAUNCH & dinner!"

The cartoon showed the butter girl and Richard Branson sitting inside the rocket plane.

Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson's space race

Billionaires Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson have successfully launched their space flights with New Shepard and VSS Unity respectively. Both flights had Jeff and Branson along with the pilots, crew members, and the passengers who launched into space. Meanwhile, Branson launched his Virgin Galactic's rocket plane on July 11, 2021, whereas Jeff Bezos's New Shepard space flight took off on 20 July, 2021. Branson also took to his Twitter handle to congratulate Bezos on a successful flight.