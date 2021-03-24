Ancient Crocodiles Were More Varied Due To Rapid Evolution: Study

The crocodiles lived on land and in the oceans due to fast evolution, according to a new study. The study led by the University of Bristol has been published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B on March 24. The study shows that ancient crocodiles were much more varied due to rapid evolution.

Rapid evolution in ancient crocodiles

According to the study, modern crocodiles live in rivers, lakes and wetlands and they eat fish, reptiles, birds and mammals with their "conspicuous snouts and powerful jaws". Some of the crocodiles lived in the oceans and others lived on the land as fast-moving plant-eaters during the time of dinosaurs. The researchers studied over 200 skulls and jaws which included fossils from the 230-million-year history of crocodiles and their extinct species.

The researchers found that some extinct crocodile species including "dolphin-like thalattosuchians" and "small land-dwelling notosuchians" have evolved fast over millions of years. The crocodiles have undergone major changes in their skulls and jaws over time. The research also shows that crocodiles, alligators and gharials have become much more conservative than the extinct crocodiles.

In the study, the researchers found that crocodiles have evolved steadily for 80 million years. Dr Stephanie Pierce, Associate Professor of Organismic and Evolution Biology at Harvard University said that crocodiles came in an different forms. The crocodiles adapted to running on land, swimming in the water, eating fish and they also started chewing plants.

“Our study shows that these very different ways of living evolved incredibly fast, allowing extinct crocodiles to rapidly thrive and dominate novel ecological niches over many millions of years”, she added.

Professor Michael Benton from University of Bristol said there is no clarity about why modern crocodiles are so limited in their adaptations. He further said if only living species existed, they could have argued that the crocodiles are limited in their modes of life as they are cold-blooded or due to their shape. He added that the fossil record shows the capabilities of crocodiles of being able to live on both oceans and on land.

“However, the fossil record shows their amazing capabilities, including large numbers of species in the oceans and on land. Perhaps they only did well when world climates were warmer than today.”

Dr. Tom Stubbs, a Senior Research Associate at the University of Bristol’s School of Earth Sciences and lead author of the study said, "Crocodiles and their ancestors are an incredible group for understanding the rise and fall of biodiversity". He added that only 26 crocodile species exist in the present time, most of which look similar. He mentioned that there are hundreds of fossil species with spectacular variation especially in their feeding apparatus. The evolution due to the shift in habitat has been reported for the first time in crocodiles. Dr. Armin Elsler, a Research Associate in the Bristol School of Earth Sciences and co-author of the study said that new methods would help in finding the speed of evolution in crocodiles.

“New state of the art methods now mean we can test for differences in the speed of evolution through time and across groups.”

(Image Credits: Unsplash/Representative Image)