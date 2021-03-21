Antarctica: Scientists Find 'rich Biodiversity' Underneath Broken Off Iceberg, See Pics

Polarstern have taken the opportunity to enter the area between the iceberg that broke away from the Antarctic Ice Sheet in a process called ‘calving’ and the Brunt Ice Shelf. Between the iceberg (A74) measuring 490 square miles, approximately the size of UK’s Bedfordshire county, polarsterns were stunned to discover the flora and fauna, and the rich biodiversity preserved on the seafloor. The findings and first images of the marine life underneath the A74 was released by Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI). the research vessel gathered the sediment samples for more detailed insights into the ecosystem.

According to the AWI, the massive iceberg dubbed A74 calved from the Brunt Ice Shelf in the Antarctic on 26 February 2021, the reason was not climate change. Scientists, however, have been studying the nutrient content and ocean current of A74 in the expansive area of 1270 square kilometres.

“German research icebreaker Polarstern is the only research vessel on site, and has succeeded in penetrating the gap between the iceberg and the shelf edge, to explore the seafloor that has been covered by hundreds of metres of ice for decades,” the institute informed. Experts from Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI) and their international partners arrived at the calving site to take once in a lifetime photographs of the previously hidden biodiversity.

[Pictures taken with OFOBS (Ocean Floor Observation and Bathymetry System). Numerous small sponges, bryozoans and corals encrust the stones scattered across the seafloor. credit: AWI]

[Life on Antactic seafloor, where giant iceberg A74 calved from Brunt ice shelf (eastern Weddell Sea). Credit: AWI]

“It’s extremely fortunate that we were able to respond flexibly and explore the calving event at the Brunt Ice Shelf in such detail,” Dr Hartmut Hellmer, a physical oceanographer at the AWI and head of the expedition said. “Gale-force winds had initially kept the Polarstern from reaching the region,” scientists revealed in the research.

[This stone supports a number of filter feeding, fixed animals. Photo: Alfred-Wegener-Institut / OFOBS-Team PS124]

[Soft corals and other filter feeders are also using the stones as substrates on which to grow. Photo: Alfred-Wegener-Institut / OFOBS-Team PS124]

Region close to southeast Weddell Sea

With the massive iceberg breaking off, the gap enabled the researchers to explore the surrounding area.“It is a unique opportunity offered to researchers on board Polarstern to explore the Antarctic Ice Sheet. Crew of the Polarstern took on the associated hardships and also risks,” German Federal Research Minister Anja Karliczek said, underlining the importance of the mission. Photos show 10cm sea anemone attached to a rock on the seafloor, which feed on shrimp and small fishes. Scientists found twisty tendrils of a brittlestar starfish, a pink sea worm and several other rocks, corals and sponges. At least 5 species of fishes and squids were also discovered by the explorers. The region was located close to southeast Weddell Sea. Scientists are also recording elementary data on temperature, salinity, and ocean current directions and speeds to determine the impacts of climate change.

[Giant iceberg A74 calved from Brunt ice shelf. Photo: Alfred-Wegener-Institut]

[Brunt Ice Shelf and Iceberg A74, Weddell Sea, Antarctica. (Photo: TSX data/Alfred-Wegener-Institut]