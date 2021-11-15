Anton Shkaplerov Opens Up About Shooting First Movie In Space; 'interesting & Difficult'

Russia wrote history when it became the first country to send a crew to shoot a movie in space last month. Russian astronaut Anton Shkaplerov, along with director Klim Shipenko, actor Yulia Peresild had blasted off to the International Space Station (ISS) from Baikonur, Kazakhstan's Russian space launch site on October 5 for a 12-day shoot. Nearly a month after completion of the project, Shkaplerov shared his experience about how it felt being part of a movie being shot in space and the lessons he learned along the way. With the movie titled ‘Challenge’, the project definitely lived up to its name, as per the descriptions of the astronaut.

Shkaplerov defined the shoot as 'interesting' and 'difficult'

In his interview with Russian news agency TASS, Shkaplerov candidly spoke that the experience was pretty interesting but was filled with difficulties. He stated that since he is not a professional actor, learning the lyrics and the dialogues was the first difficulty he encountered during the filming. Adding to his statement, he said,

"Usually, we either talk to the camera in our own words or read the text that runs across the screen. Here it was necessary to learn not just a poem, but living prose, a conversation that should correspond to the script."

The second challenge Shkaplerov faced during the unique project was the number of takes he had to undergo for a scene owing to a number of factors. Apart from the accuracy and intonation required while delivering the dialogues, the constant change of the cut-off situation to the station was also posing as a roadblock. In the interview with TASS, Shkaplerov said,

"During the shooting, we received the main light from the windows, while every 45 minutes there is a sunrise and sunset, so Klim had to constantly maintain a certain lighting situation due to artificial lighting. That is, he constantly had to turn on certain lamps, direct them in a certain direction, so that when people watched a film on the screen, they did not notice the change in the cut-off situation."

The film is based on a plot where a doctor, played by Peresild, rushes to the Space Station after an astronaut is gravely injured in an accident. The shoot lasted 12-days following which both the civilians (Peresild and Shipenko) returned to Earth along with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy who spent 191 days in space on his third mission.

Touchdown after 191 days in space for @Novitskiy_ISS and 12 days in space for two Russian filmmakers! More... https://t.co/CrQl3O1BUl pic.twitter.com/kzXlCTr0og — International Space Station (@Space_Station) October 17, 2021

Image: Twitter/@Roscosmos