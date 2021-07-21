Apollo 11 Mission 52 Years Completed: NASA Shares Image Of Neil Armstrong’s Step On Moon

NASA has recieved a lot of attention on the internet after they released an image that got carved out on the lunar surface and in the history of space exploration. This image shows an imprint of Neil Armstrong’s left foot on the surface of the Moon on July 20, 1969. NASA has shared this image through their officialInstagram account. The post also said, “What was only one small step 52 years ago, has inspired a lifetime of wonder.” This has been picked up by the internet users and thus they have been trying to find some more information about it. To help out these users, here is all the information on the internet about NASA’s historical Apollo 11 mission.

Apollo 11 image shared on NASA's Instagram

NASA’s Apollo 11 mission was carrying Armstrong, Edwin (Buzz) Aldrin, and Michael Collins to the moon. NASA has now shared the image of Neil Armstrong's left footstep to celebrate the 52nd anniversary of this particular mission. The post also confirmed that NASA is working towards taking the next giant leap of landing the first woman and first person of colour on the Moon. This information was also confirmed by the same Instagram post. They also confirmed to release some more innovative technologies that can help to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before. NASA also confirmed that they will be trying to send their astronauts to Mars with the help of their commercial and international partners. Their aim is to build a sustainable exploration system that can make space travel and exploration extremely easy and accessible.

Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong & Buzz Aldrin set foot on the Moon #OTD 52 years ago. Our Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has imaged the landing site over the past 12 years. Look closely & you can see the astronauts' tracks, still there after all this time! #NationalMoonDay pic.twitter.com/yDj0lHHaPu — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) July 20, 2021

Buzz Aldrin also shared a post on his Instagram to celebrate this special day. Talking about the Apollo 11 mission, it managed to get two astronauts to walk on the Moon. These two also picked up some rocks and dirt to bring back to Earth. They had also taken TV cameras with them which transmitted some images from up there. This was also viewed by people from all over the globe making it one of the most historic events to date. A number of people were responsible for the success of this mission which made space travel possible. Currently, two billionaires, Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos have managed to reach space trying to make this flight available for the people.