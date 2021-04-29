Apollo 11 Mission's "Forgotten Astronaut" Michael Collins, Passes Away At 90

The first moon mission, Apollo 11, member Astronaut Michael Collins died at the age of 90 in Florida. The astronaut had monitored the mission while Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin created History by stepping on the moon. Collins however did not step on the moon and stayed behind to pilot the command module, circling roughly 60 miles above the lunar surface. Though his contributions to the mission remain equally essential. He was suffering from cancer.

The family members of Collins announced his passing away on Wednesday.

“Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility, and faced this, his final challenge, in the same way,” said family members in a statement.

Family Statement on Passing of Astronaut Michael Collins

Astronaut Collins was a part of three crew members of Apollo 11 that went to the moon in 1969. He travelled nearly 238,000 miles to the moon and came within 69 miles. Collins later worked as a director of the National Air and Space Museum in Washington. The astronaut was forgotten as he never stepped on the moon, unlike his colleagues Neil Armstrong and Dr Buzz Aldrin however he played a crucial part in making the mission successful with his role in handling the module.

“Exploration is not a choice really — it’s an imperative, and it’s simply a matter of timing as to when the option is exercised.” -Michael Collins.

Apollo 11 Astronaut and late Michael Collins' partner Dr Buzz Aldrin mourned his friend's death and passed the message of condolence on Twitter.

Dear Mike,

Dear Mike,

Wherever you have been or will be, you will always have the Fire to Carry us deftly to new heights and to the future. We will miss you. May you Rest In Peace.

NASA shared an unseen and beautiful photo of the moon with Earth in the background which was clicked by Michael Collins to pay tribute to the astronaut.

“I’ve got the world in my window.”



"I've got the world in my window."

Michael Collins snapped this photo of the lunar module returning to the command module after landing on the Moon. With the Earth in the background, all of humanity is in this photograph, save Collins himself.

NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold also paid his res[ects to the late Michael Collins.

"I really believe that if the political leaders of the world could see their planet from a distance of, let's say 100,000 miles, their outlook would be fundamentally changed. The all-important border would be invisible, that noisy argument suddenly silenced." #MichaelCollins

Former Vice President of USA, Mike Pence also mourned the death of "American hero."

.@KarenPence & I were saddened to learn of the passing of American Hero, Astronaut Michael Collins. As the Command Module Pilot for Apollo 11, Michael helped pioneer a generation of exploration in Space and showed us boundless opportunity that awaits us on the Moon and beyond.

NASA Astronaut, Jessica Meir also thanked Michael Collins for his contribution to the field.

Thank you @AstroMCollins - for a lifetime of courage, leadership, and inspiration in paving our collective path to the stars. WE @NASAArtemis GO for you, and all those before us.

Apollo 11 mission

The 1969-mission was taken off by Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins after getting trained for just 6 months. On 16 July Apollo spacecraft circled on top of the vast Saturn V rocket and propelled into orbit in just over 11 minutes. Four days later, on July 20, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped on the moon. The mission was a success at the cost of $25bn and about 400,000 people worked on the programme. On 24th July, the crew returned to the Earth by splashing down in the Pacific Ocean. The Historic Moon landing was seen by approximately 650 million people. Michael Collins was an important part of the mission as his job was to keep the module circling and piloting as his teammates departed from the module.