Apollo 11 Mission's "Forgotten Astronaut" Michael Collins, Passes Away At 90

Michael Collins had monitored the Apollo 11 mission. The announcement of the astronaut's death came from his family members. He was suffering from cancer.

Credits: NASA

The first moon mission, Apollo 11, member Astronaut Michael Collins died at the age of 90 in Florida. The astronaut had monitored the mission while Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin created History by stepping on the moon. Collins however did not step on the moon and stayed behind to pilot the command module, circling roughly 60 miles above the lunar surface. Though his contributions to the mission remain equally essential. He was suffering from cancer.

The family members of Collins announced his passing away on Wednesday. 

“Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility, and faced this, his final challenge, in the same way,” said family members in a statement. 

Astronaut Collins was a part of three crew members of Apollo 11 that went to the moon in 1969. He travelled nearly 238,000 miles to the moon and came within 69 miles. Collins later worked as a director of the National Air and Space Museum in Washington. The astronaut was forgotten as he never stepped on the moon, unlike his colleagues Neil Armstrong and Dr Buzz Aldrin however he played a crucial part in making the mission successful with his role in handling the module.

“Exploration is not a choice really — it’s an imperative, and it’s simply a matter of timing as to when the option is exercised.” -Michael Collins.

Apollo 11 Astronaut and late Michael Collins' partner Dr Buzz Aldrin mourned his friend's death and passed the message of condolence on Twitter. 

NASA shared an unseen and beautiful photo of the moon with Earth in the background which was clicked by Michael Collins to pay tribute to the astronaut.

NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold also paid his res[ects to the late Michael Collins.

 

Former Vice President of USA, Mike Pence also mourned the death of "American hero." 

 

NASA Astronaut, Jessica Meir also thanked Michael Collins for his contribution to the field. 

 

Apollo 11 mission

The 1969-mission was taken off by Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins after getting trained for just 6 months. On 16 July Apollo spacecraft circled on top of the vast Saturn V rocket and propelled into orbit in just over 11 minutes. Four days later, on July 20, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped on the moon. The mission was a success at the cost of $25bn and about 400,000 people worked on the programme. On 24th July, the crew returned to the Earth by splashing down in the Pacific Ocean. The Historic Moon landing was seen by approximately 650 million people. Michael Collins was an important part of the mission as his job was to keep the module circling and piloting as his teammates departed from the module.

