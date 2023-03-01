Apple Lends American Satellite Communications Company Globalstar $252 Million

American satellite communications company Globalstar announced on Tuesday, February 28, that Apple was providing them with a loan of $252 million to assist with the initial expenses of replenishing their low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation, reported Space News.

In exchange for the loan, Apple is making a prepayment for utilising the network to enhance satellite services that were launched last year for their newest iPhone. These iPhones have the capability to connect with one of Globalstar's current 24 satellites in low Earth orbit for emergency services when outside of cellular coverage.

In February 2022, Globalstar chose MDA and Rocket Lab to provide the first batch of 17 satellites for launch by the end of 2025, which is part of a contract valued at $327 million. This contract also includes the possibility of adding up to nine more satellites at a cost of $11.4 million per satellite. Space News reported that Globalstar planned to finance any initial expenses not included in the prepayment from Apple using its own funds.

Although Apple has agreed to reimburse Globalstar for 95% of the constellation, they had previously mandated that the satellite operator secure third-party financing to cover the costs of the manufacturing contract.

By eliminating the need to obtain financing under challenging macroeconomic conditions, Globalstar's constellation plans have become less uncertain. Due to the increase in interest rates, Globalstar faced challenges in obtaining financing and, therefore, requested an extension of payment deadlines for its manufacturing contract last year.

Globalstar's shares jump more than 10%

Following this announcement, Globalstar's shares increased by over 10%. In a filing with the Securities Exchange Commission, Globalstar stated that it anticipates recovering the prepayment in instalments, starting no later than the third quarter of 2025.

Globalstar has reserved 85% of the capacity on its forthcoming constellation for Apple, with the remaining 15% being used to provide legacy services such as connectivity for Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Apple has not disclosed any details on how it plans to utilise Globalstar's new satellites to enhance its satellite-enabled features. At present, Apple is providing the satellite-enabled SOS functionality on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro for two years, free of charge.